Race-winning team TEASE upgrades ahead of Spanish GP

Red Bull's Formula 1 rivals are ramping up their efforts to close the gap on the current constructors' championship leaders.

The defending champions continue to set the standard in the sport as they chase a third straight title, but have endured an uncharacteristically turbulent season both on and off the track.

Speculation over the future of star driver Max Verstappen continues to rumble on, while the team is still coming to terms with the shock revelation that design chief Adrian Newey will depart next season, with a move to Ferrari looking increasingly likely.

Verstappen still holds a healthy lead the drivers' standings, but has been some way off his brilliant best, while team-mate Sergio Perez has failed to finish either of the previous two races.

With Ferrari and McLaren eager to capitalise on any signs of weakness shown by the Milton Keynes-based outfit, the pressure is on to keep the chasing pack at arm's length.

Lando Norris has emerged as a shock challenger to Max Verstappen this season

Red Bull have come under some recent pressure after a strong start to 2024

Challengers ready to pounce

McLaren look the most likely to mount a serious challenge, with Lando Norris backing up his maiden F1 win in Miami with strong showings in Imola and Canada.

The Brit's team-mate, Oscar Piastri, has also impressed in his second season in the sport, consistently going toe-to-toe with the best drivers on the grid.

Boss Andrea Stella has admitted he has been encouraged by the team's showings in 2024, and is hopeful that upgrades soon to be introduced will further enhance their chances of challenging at the top end of the grid.

Andrea Stella is confident his team will continue to improve

Speaking to Autosport.com, the Italian revealed: “For the coming races, we will have some upgrades, but they won’t be a single kind of big upgrade like we have seen over the last 12 months.

“This is more some individual components where we found a little bit of performance and rather than waiting to deploy everything together once ready we take it track side.

“So I won’t say what but we will see some new stuff coming over the few coming races.”

