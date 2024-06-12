close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 legend shares STIRRING insight into Verstappen's Red Bull future

F1 legend shares STIRRING insight into Verstappen's Red Bull future

F1 legend shares STIRRING insight into Verstappen's Red Bull future

F1 legend shares STIRRING insight into Verstappen's Red Bull future

A Formula 1 legend has offered comment on Max Verstappen's future amid rife speculation that he might leave the Red Bull team.

Tensions in the Red Bull camp were high at the start of the season, after team principal Christian Horner was accused of 'inappropriate behaviour' - however, was cleared of any wrongdoing.

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 star CERTAIN Red Bull championship battle is on

As a result, and with Lewis Hamilton heading for Ferrari ahead of 2025, Verstappen soon began to be linked with the vacant Mercedes seat.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has even publicly courted the three-time world champion, stating at one stage that he was their first choice to fill their vacant seat.

Max Verstappen has been linked with Mercedes
Toto Wolff is looking for a new driver ahead of 2025

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull for Mercedes?

After all of the above speculation, F1 legend Gerhard Berger has delivered a confident verdict on the three-time world champions future.

Berger, who raced in F1 between 1984 and 1997, seizing 48 podium finishes along the way, recently told Bild: "At the moment, Red Bull is certainly the best solution,"

"But Max will make a tough decision in favour of a better solution as soon as an opportunity arises.

‌"If he realises that his car is starting to weaken and he sees advantages elsewhere, he will seize the opportunity. He is driven by performance."

Gerhard Berger won 10 races in Formula 1

Adding to those comments, Berger emphasised that at present, he did not see Verstappen making the switch to the Silver Arrows.

"At the moment - I emphasise: at the moment - not so much," Berger replied when asked if the three-time world champion could soon make the switch.

"Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is endeavouring to recruit him, but Max knows that his driving skills would probably not be enough to get the Mercedes back on the road to victory in the current situation."

READ MORE: Hamilton confused by 'slow' F1 rules

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Max Verstappen Toto Wolff
Verstappen and Norris share entertaining joke after CHAOTIC Canadian GP
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen and Norris share entertaining joke after CHAOTIC Canadian GP

  • Yesterday 23:00
F1 legend reveals KEY factor in Mercedes swoop for Verstappen
Latest F1 News

F1 legend reveals KEY factor in Mercedes swoop for Verstappen

  • Yesterday 05:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 legend shares STIRRING insight into Verstappen's Red Bull future

  • 41 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull boss shares HARSH verdict on star driver

  • 1 uur geleden

Close friend of Schumacher to sell HISTORIC item

  • Today 05:00
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo shares DRASTIC off-track changes after F1 struggles

  • Today 04:00
F1 Social

Angela Cullen finds her rhythm before MASSIVE race

  • Today 03:00
Features

F1 cars set for DRAMATIC transformation as FIA confirm regulations

  • Today 02:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x