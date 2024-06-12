F1 legend shares STIRRING insight into Verstappen's Red Bull future
A Formula 1 legend has offered comment on Max Verstappen's future amid rife speculation that he might leave the Red Bull team.
Tensions in the Red Bull camp were high at the start of the season, after team principal Christian Horner was accused of 'inappropriate behaviour' - however, was cleared of any wrongdoing.
As a result, and with Lewis Hamilton heading for Ferrari ahead of 2025, Verstappen soon began to be linked with the vacant Mercedes seat.
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has even publicly courted the three-time world champion, stating at one stage that he was their first choice to fill their vacant seat.
Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull for Mercedes?
After all of the above speculation, F1 legend Gerhard Berger has delivered a confident verdict on the three-time world champions future.
Berger, who raced in F1 between 1984 and 1997, seizing 48 podium finishes along the way, recently told Bild: "At the moment, Red Bull is certainly the best solution,"
"But Max will make a tough decision in favour of a better solution as soon as an opportunity arises.
"If he realises that his car is starting to weaken and he sees advantages elsewhere, he will seize the opportunity. He is driven by performance."
Adding to those comments, Berger emphasised that at present, he did not see Verstappen making the switch to the Silver Arrows.
"At the moment - I emphasise: at the moment - not so much," Berger replied when asked if the three-time world champion could soon make the switch.
"Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is endeavouring to recruit him, but Max knows that his driving skills would probably not be enough to get the Mercedes back on the road to victory in the current situation."
