close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton confused by 'slow' F1 rules

Hamilton confused by 'slow' F1 rules

Hamilton confused by 'slow' F1 rules

Hamilton confused by 'slow' F1 rules

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his confusion at new Formula 1 rules, with the seven-time champion clearly frustrated by certain elements of the recently announced regulations.

The FIA, revealed the new rules for F1 for the 2026 season onwards on Thursday, with a clear emphasis on sustainability and improved racing.

READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?

The new regulations are set to transform the sport, with the new cars being scaled down in size and also lighter, with the weight of the machines being reduced by 30 kilograms.

Furthermore, the cars will run on fully sustainable fuels and will feature a new overtaking boost button, with DRS set to be scrapped.

The FIA revealed the 2026 car spec on Thursday
Lewis Hamilton is among those who are concerned about the 'slow' rules

Are the 2026 regulations a step in the right direction?

But despite this revolutionary change, many drivers have expressed fears that the new machinery will be slower in speed, including Hamilton, who is contracted to race for Ferrari when the new rules come into effect.

Speaking with the press in Canada, the seven-time champion said: "I have only just seen what everyone has seen this morning so I don't really have huge thoughts on it just yet.

"I've spoken to some drivers who have driven [the 2026 car] on the simulator and they say it is pretty slow. So we will see whether it's actually the right direction or not.

"But I think in terms of sustainability, particularly on the power unit side, I think that's a really bold step and that is going in the right direction.

"But we've just got to make sure the cars are efficient, fast and an actual step forwards, and actually racing is improved."

READ MORE: Red Bull OFFICIALLY sign Verstappen team-mate for next two seasons

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Formula 1 FIA Forbes Canada
Indy star 'surprised' by Cullen return after Hamilton split
Latest F1 News

Indy star 'surprised' by Cullen return after Hamilton split

  • June 5, 2024 23:00
Hamilton makes Ferrari signing in front of stunned Mercedes boss
Latest F1 News

Hamilton makes Ferrari signing in front of stunned Mercedes boss

  • June 3, 2024 21:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Hamilton confused by 'slow' F1 rules

  • 58 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Steiner branded 'SENSELESS' following Schumacher criticism

  • 1 uur geleden
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 pundit SLAMS Ricciardo 'mess'

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

'DANGEROUS' F1 rule change slammed by champion

  • Yesterday 19:00
Latest F1 News

F1 legend wants qualifying BAN despite thrilling Canada GP session

  • Yesterday 17:00
Canadian Grand Prix

CHANGES made to Canadian GP track in tribute to legend

  • Yesterday 16:02
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x