Winning team upgrades 'ACCELERATED' after Canada disaster

Ferrari are looking to introduce promising new upgrades soon following their horrific Canadian Grand Prix weekend, according to reports.

The Scuderia's Monaco magnificence turned to Montreal madness as the team scored zero points at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

F1 Headlines: Hamilton-Mercedes DIVORCE theory given as fans vent FURY

READ MORE: Chadwick makes HISTORY with stunning win

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were eliminated in Q2 on Saturday, before a double DNF allowed Red Bull to extend their constructors' championship lead once more.

Leclerc suffered an engine issue early on and eventually retired as a result, whilst Sainz spun later in the race and collected Alex Albon to compound the Italian team's misery.

Carlos Sainz spun out of the Canadian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc retired with an engine issue having run out of the points all race

Are Ferrari bringing more upgrades?

Whilst in Monaco it seemed Ferrari's Imola upgrades were working perfectly, but that performance did not carry over to Canada, where the SF-24 lacked pace all weekend.

More upgrades are due, and though they were initially planned for Silverstone, Formu1a.uno reports the team are aiming to introduce them in time for the next race, the Spanish Grand Prix.

"Ferrari are accelerating production times to introduce the most important parts of these upgrades to Barcelona" the site reported.

“As we have underlined previously, the initial plan was to wait before introducing the next developments.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo CONTROVERSY highlights a new frontier F1 should embrace

Ferrari will hope new upgrades will see more of these scenes

"However, the factory in Maranello is now working hard to bring the upgrades to the next round in Spain. The Barcelona circuit is a very good reference for teams, as a circuit with many characteristics."

The Catalunya track was used for pre-season testing for many years before Bahrain gained that honour, so is fertile ground to test new parts. Upgrading before Barcelona however will surely be a challenge.

“From the data collected so far, the floor upgrade should extract further downforce," say Formu1a.uno.

"This will be worth approximately 10 load points – and much more in terms of efficiency."

F1 teams talk about points in relation to the level of downforce a car can produce; it is an integral part of achieving speed around a lap.

“The priority remains to give both drivers the new floor in Spain,” but Ferrari are still to evaluate whether this will be possible.

It is likely that Leclerc will be favoured over Sainz, who leaves the team after the 2024 season, if only one car can take the upgrades.

READ MORE: F1 fans vent Hamilton fury as Mercedes 'couldn't bother' with major milestones

Related