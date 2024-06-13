Ricciardo reveals new approach after 'constructive criticism'
Daniel Ricciardo has adopted a new approach to understanding his F1 struggles.
The Australian returned to F1 last season after being dropped from McLaren following a downturn in his performances.
However, Ricciardo has continued to perform poorly this season compared to his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who has consistently achieved points finishes for VCARB.
Recently, Jacques Villeneuve launched a brutal critique of the RB driver during Sky Sports' 'The F1 Show' in Canada, questioning why Ricciardo was still in the sport.
Ricciardo responds to Villeneuve criticism
The 34-year-old responded to the criticism by claiming P5 in qualifying in Canada, opening up on his struggles this season in an interview with Autosport.
"I was always looking at the on-track stuff, 'I can brake later here, or do this and that,'" Ricciardo said. "But it was like OK, what are some other things that are affecting my performances?
"'Am I coming into a race weekend not feeling energised or not feeling this or that?' So I probably had a good bit of self-therapy after Monaco.”
The Australian revealed a new approach to his struggles, focusing on what has been impacting his performance off-track.
"I sat back and had a look at maybe the things I am doing wrong away from the track, maybe giving too much time away to people and by the time I get to race day, I'm a little bit more flat.”
"After Monaco, because it was a weekend where I was a bit down emotionally after not doing well on a track I love, with everyone around me, the team, engineers, the inner circle, it was like: 'guys, open book, constructive criticism, give it to me, where do you think I could clean up, where do feel I am maybe missing something?'
"A lot of it was energy management across the weekend, so it is not even what I am doing in the car. It is just what gets me into the car feeling like I am f***ing ready to go.”
