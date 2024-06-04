close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team attempt Sainz HIJACK as Ferrari congratulated after Perez contract signing - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 team attempt Sainz HIJACK as Ferrari congratulated after Perez contract signing - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 team attempt Sainz HIJACK as Ferrari congratulated after Perez contract signing - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 team attempt Sainz HIJACK as Ferrari congratulated after Perez contract signing - GPFans F1 Recap

Carlos Sainz has been tipped for a stunning return to one of his former teams, with the Spaniard being out of a seat at the end of 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari congratulated over Perez F1 contract signing

Red Bull have ended speculation as to who will partner Max Verstappen in 2025 by announcing that Sergio Perez has signed a new contract.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA make HUGE statement on key F1 rule changes

The FIA have announced that they will not be making controversial changes to a key rule in Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: Coulthard reveals reason Ocon and Alpine might have split

Former Formula 1 race winner David Coulthard has suggested a potential reason for Alpine's announcement that Esteban Ocon will leave the team at the end of the 2024 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull chief predicts 'difficult' Canadian GP for Verstappen

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has been discussing Max Verstappen's chances at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Carlos Sainz Sergio Perez FIA
F1 News Today: Schumacher 'forced to sell' personal items as driver provides cryptic HINT on future
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Schumacher 'forced to sell' personal items as driver provides cryptic HINT on future

  • Yesterday 12:34
Hamilton 'changed mind' over Ferrari move as F1 team confirm EXIT of star driver - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton 'changed mind' over Ferrari move as F1 team confirm EXIT of star driver - GPFans F1 Recap

  • June 3, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

F1 team attempt Sainz HIJACK as Ferrari congratulated after Perez contract signing - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Leclerc joins Cristiano Ronaldo in LUXURY investment

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull F1 CONFIRM driver signing with major announcement

  • Yesterday 18:17
  • 1
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit suggests REAL reason for driver exit

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Cullen RETURN surprises racing star after shock split

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 Social

Ferrari congratulated over Perez F1 contract signing

  • Yesterday 19:52
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x