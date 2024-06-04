F1 team attempt Sainz HIJACK as Ferrari congratulated after Perez contract signing - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 team attempt Sainz HIJACK as Ferrari congratulated after Perez contract signing - GPFans F1 Recap
Carlos Sainz has been tipped for a stunning return to one of his former teams, with the Spaniard being out of a seat at the end of 2024.
Ferrari congratulated over Perez F1 contract signing
Red Bull have ended speculation as to who will partner Max Verstappen in 2025 by announcing that Sergio Perez has signed a new contract.
FIA make HUGE statement on key F1 rule changes
The FIA have announced that they will not be making controversial changes to a key rule in Formula 1.
EXCLUSIVE: Coulthard reveals reason Ocon and Alpine might have split
Former Formula 1 race winner David Coulthard has suggested a potential reason for Alpine's announcement that Esteban Ocon will leave the team at the end of the 2024 season.
Red Bull chief predicts 'difficult' Canadian GP for Verstappen
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has been discussing Max Verstappen's chances at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.
Leclerc joins Cristiano Ronaldo in LUXURY investment
Red Bull F1 CONFIRM driver signing with major announcement
F1 pundit suggests REAL reason for driver exit
Cullen RETURN surprises racing star after shock split
