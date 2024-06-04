F1 team attempt Sainz HIJACK as Ferrari congratulated after Perez contract signing - GPFans F1 Recap

Carlos Sainz has been tipped for a stunning return to one of his former teams, with the Spaniard being out of a seat at the end of 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari congratulated over Perez F1 contract signing

Red Bull have ended speculation as to who will partner Max Verstappen in 2025 by announcing that Sergio Perez has signed a new contract.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA make HUGE statement on key F1 rule changes

The FIA have announced that they will not be making controversial changes to a key rule in Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: Coulthard reveals reason Ocon and Alpine might have split

Former Formula 1 race winner David Coulthard has suggested a potential reason for Alpine's announcement that Esteban Ocon will leave the team at the end of the 2024 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull chief predicts 'difficult' Canadian GP for Verstappen

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has been discussing Max Verstappen's chances at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related