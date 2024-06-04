F1 team attempt to HIJACK Carlos Sainz move with audacious return tipped

Carlos Sainz has been tipped for a stunning return to one of his former teams, with the Spaniard being out of a seat at the end of 2024.

The 29-year-old will be replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari from 2025, with the Brit partnering Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc.

It means that Sainz has been forced to look elsewhere, with a plethora of teams looking to secure the services of the Spaniard, who recently claimed a stunning victory at the Australian Grand Prix.

Red Bull, Mercedes, Sauber and Williams have all been linked with Sainz in recent weeks, but now a new team seem to be trying to hijack any potential move for the three-time grand prix winner.

Carlos Sainz will leave Ferrari at the end of 2024

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Where will Sainz drive in 2025?

Alpine have recently announced that they will be parting ways with star driver Esteban Ocon at the end of the 2024 season, leaving a seat alongside Pierre Gasly vacant at the struggling Enstone outfit for 2025.

Sainz previously drove with the team when they raced as Renault, joining midway through 2017 and racing the full 2018 season in yellow.

Now known as Alpine, the Enstone team are struggling in 2024, with just two points from the opening eight races of the season, sitting down in ninth in the constructors' championship.

Nevertheless, Formula 1 journalist Lawrence Barretto believes the team could make an audacious attempt to land Sainz's signature for 2025.

“[Bruno] Famin (Alpine team principal) is said to be keen to try and bring in-form Carlos Sainz back to Enstone," he told F1.com.

"However, it seems like the Spaniard is more likely to join Williams or Sauber/Audi.”

