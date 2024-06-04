Red Bull chief predicts 'difficult' Canadian GP for Verstappen

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has been discussing Max Verstappen's chances at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

The three-time world champion finished an unusually low sixth at the Monaco GP last time out, struggling to match the likes of Ferrari and McLaren in his RB20.

F1 Headlines: Schumacher 'forced to sell' personal items as driver provides cryptic HINT on future

READ MORE: Verstappen and Ricciardo in deep Red Bull war as blame claims emerge

Verstappen's struggles on the streets of Monte Carlo signify the Dutchman's increasing competition from his Formula 1 rivals.

After dominating the 2023 season with 19 grand prix victories out of a possible 22, three wins have already evaded him so far in 2024. This includes two out of the last three races, with Lando Norris beating him to victory in Miami and Charles Leclerc winning last time out in Monaco.

Helmut Marko has been discussing Max Verstappen's Canadian GP chances

Max Verstappen has five grand prix victories so far this season

Can Max Verstappen win the Canadian GP?

After Verstappen's struggles in Monaco, namely with kerbs and the bumpy nature of the circuit, Red Bull have no doubt been working hard to identify how they can avoid similar issues in Canada this weekend.

However, Red Bull advisor Marko has warned that the team and three-time world champion could still face a tough weekend, even if they get to the bottom of their issues.

"We are optimistic - I think we will find out on our own why the simulator data is incorrect,” Marko wrote in a speedweek.com column.

“But Montreal can still be difficult for us.”

Verstappen took the victory at last year's Canadian GP ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez finished sixth on that occasion.

READ MORE: Newey Ferrari signing completed amid Red Bull woes

Related