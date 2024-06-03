Leclerc in heartwarming gesture following special victory

Ferrari's Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc made time for a heartwarming gesture towards the family of Jules Bianchi after his Monaco Grand Prix triumph.

Leclerc managed to claim his third pole position at his home race in Monaco before taking his first ever victory there, in an emotional moment for the 26-year-old.

It was also his first race win since the 2022 Austrian GP, and buoyed him into second in the drivers' championship, just 31 points behind Max Verstappen.

After a hectic weekend, Leclerc found time to send a gift to the family of Bianchi, who tragically lost his life in 2015.

What is the connection between Leclerc and Bianchi?

Bianchi, who was the godfather of Leclerc, was also a talented F1 racer, and had been tipped to one day play a starring role for Ferrari, but his life was cut short when he was aged just 25.

A horrific accident at the 2014 Japanese GP saw Bianchi collide with a recovery vehicle in wet conditions at the Suzuka Circuit, and he passed away nine months later due to his injuries.

At the 2024 Japanese GP, Leclerc donned a tribute helmet to Bianchi, a replica of the French racers' headwear from his time in F1.

Following his success at the Monaco GP, Leclerc gifted that helmet to Bianchi's family, with Jules' father Philippe Bianchi taking to Instagram to thank the Ferrari star.

