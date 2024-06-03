close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Leclerc in heartwarming gesture following special victory

Leclerc in heartwarming gesture following special victory

Leclerc in heartwarming gesture following special victory

Leclerc in heartwarming gesture following special victory

Ferrari's Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc made time for a heartwarming gesture towards the family of Jules Bianchi after his Monaco Grand Prix triumph.

Leclerc managed to claim his third pole position at his home race in Monaco before taking his first ever victory there, in an emotional moment for the 26-year-old.

READ MORE: Newey Ferrari signing completed amid Red Bull woes

It was also his first race win since the 2022 Austrian GP, and buoyed him into second in the drivers' championship, just 31 points behind Max Verstappen.

After a hectic weekend, Leclerc found time to send a gift to the family of Bianchi, who tragically lost his life in 2015.

Jules Bianchi lost his life in 2015
Jules Bianchi was Charles Leclerc's godfather

What is the connection between Leclerc and Bianchi?

Bianchi, who was the godfather of Leclerc, was also a talented F1 racer, and had been tipped to one day play a starring role for Ferrari, but his life was cut short when he was aged just 25.

A horrific accident at the 2014 Japanese GP saw Bianchi collide with a recovery vehicle in wet conditions at the Suzuka Circuit, and he passed away nine months later due to his injuries.

At the 2024 Japanese GP, Leclerc donned a tribute helmet to Bianchi, a replica of the French racers' headwear from his time in F1.

Following his success at the Monaco GP, Leclerc gifted that helmet to Bianchi's family, with Jules' father Philippe Bianchi taking to Instagram to thank the Ferrari star.

READ MORE: Hamilton completes Ferrari signing in front of stunned Wolff

Related

Max Verstappen Ferrari Charles Leclerc Monaco Grand Prix
Leclerc blasts 'disaster' F1 24 game amid RETIREMENT consideration
F1 News

Leclerc blasts 'disaster' F1 24 game amid RETIREMENT consideration

  • May 31, 2024 22:53
Leclerc gives CONTROVERSIAL take on vital question
F1 News & Gossip

Leclerc gives CONTROVERSIAL take on vital question

  • May 29, 2024 13:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Hamilton 'changed mind' over Ferrari move as F1 team confirm EXIT of star driver - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 14 minutes ago
F1 Legends

Hamilton reveals huge 'dream come true' moment

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Off the Track

Leclerc in heartwarming gesture following special victory

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Superstars

F1 star provides cryptic hint on future amid team EXIT

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes star predicts Verstappen F1 EXIT

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 News & Gossip

McLaren boss hints at SALE in Andretti F1 entry tip

  • Yesterday 18:56
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x