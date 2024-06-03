Former boss makes 'next Verstappen' claim about British F1 star
Former boss makes 'next Verstappen' claim about British F1 star
A former F1 boss has revealed that a British star could be the ‘next Verstappen’.
Britain has grown accustomed to producing talented racing drivers, including Jim Clark, James Hunt, Nigel Mansell - and of course seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
F1 Headlines: Marko details 'unacceptable' Ricciardo incident as Verstappen blame emerges in rivals war
READ MORE: Hamilton completes Ferrari signing in front of stunned Wolff
The future of British racing is also safe with Lando Norris, who achieved a maiden win at the Miami Grand Prix, and George Russell ready to take the helm at Mercedes when Hamilton departs in 2025.
Formula 2 is stocked up with potential British talent, with Prema driver Ollie Bearman hotly tipped to race in F1 next season.
Will we see Ollie Bearman in F1 next year?
Bearman drove for Ferrari at the last minute in Saudi Arabia, replacing an unwell Carlos Sainz, and quickly demonstrated why F1 should invest in young talent.
The British star took an impressive seventh place on his debut, earning praise from F1 legends such as Hamilton, and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.
Bearman will be hoping his performance, and an outing with Haas during FP1 in Imola, will earn him a spot on the grid next year with the American team.
Haas’ former boss Guenther Steiner has also heaped praise on the young driver, and has suggested he could possibly be the next big star in Formula 1.
READ MORE: Angela Cullen defiant over 'standing alone' following heartbreak
“[Signing] Oliver Bearman would be a good move for Haas,” Steiner said on The Red Flags Podcast.
“He did very well with Ferrari, and he knows that. It is still too early to say that he is 'the next Max Verstappen', but it could be possible.”
“The Alpine drivers will certainly look around, but I think they will ask for more money than Haas can pay.”
READ MORE: F1 team AXE veteran title winning star
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Explained: What is kerb riding?
- 42 minutes ago
F1 team announce PERMANENT exit of star driver ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Former boss makes 'next Verstappen' claim about British F1 star
- 2 hours ago
Aston Martin star makes 'RETIRE forever' threat
- 3 hours ago
- 1
F1 boss insists rival pressure is causing Verstappen 'mistakes'
- Today 10:57
F1 Raceweek: When and where is the next grand prix?
- Today 09:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul