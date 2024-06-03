close global

Former boss makes 'next Verstappen' claim about British F1 star

A former F1 boss has revealed that a British star could be the ‘next Verstappen’.

Britain has grown accustomed to producing talented racing drivers, including Jim Clark, James Hunt, Nigel Mansell - and of course seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The future of British racing is also safe with Lando Norris, who achieved a maiden win at the Miami Grand Prix, and George Russell ready to take the helm at Mercedes when Hamilton departs in 2025.

Formula 2 is stocked up with potential British talent, with Prema driver Ollie Bearman hotly tipped to race in F1 next season.

Britain is well represented in Formula 1
Ollie Bearman impressed on his F1 debut

Will we see Ollie Bearman in F1 next year?

Bearman drove for Ferrari at the last minute in Saudi Arabia, replacing an unwell Carlos Sainz, and quickly demonstrated why F1 should invest in young talent.

The British star took an impressive seventh place on his debut, earning praise from F1 legends such as Hamilton, and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Bearman will be hoping his performance, and an outing with Haas during FP1 in Imola, will earn him a spot on the grid next year with the American team.

Haas’ former boss Guenther Steiner has also heaped praise on the young driver, and has suggested he could possibly be the next big star in Formula 1.

Guenther Steiner would like to see Ollie Bearman at Haas

“[Signing] Oliver Bearman would be a good move for Haas,” Steiner said on The Red Flags Podcast.

“He did very well with Ferrari, and he knows that. It is still too early to say that he is 'the next Max Verstappen', but it could be possible.”

“The Alpine drivers will certainly look around, but I think they will ask for more money than Haas can pay.”

Mercedes Miami Grand Prix Hamilton Verstappen Formula 2 British
