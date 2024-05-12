Life after Hamilton: The future of British motorsport after legend retires

As Lewis Hamilton enters the final phase of his career at Ferrari, it's difficult to imagine the sport without the champion

British success in F1 has often been taken for granted by UK audiences, with back-to-back world champions in 2008/09 with Hamilton and Jenson Button.

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 replacement announced ahead of Imola

Hamilton’s subsequent six titles have also spoiled audiences, who now expect British champions in F1.

So who will take Hamilton's place when he eventually retires?

We looked at the next generation of British F1 stars, and the conclusion? The future is in very safe hands.

Ollie Bearman

Ollie Bearman replaced Carlos Sainz for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

We all thought that Lewis Hamilton would be the first British driver since 1999 to don Ferrari overalls.

However, British youngster Ollie Bearman stole that accolade, although he can be forgiven following the success of his maiden outing.

Bearman stepped in at the last minute in Saudi Arabia to replace an unwell Carlos Sainz, and showed why F1 teams should invest in young talent.

The young Brit finished an impressive P7 and was praised by drivers up and down the grid, including Hamilton, for his mature performance.

READ MORE: Ferrari secret upgrade REVEALED for key F1 race

Safely returned to Formula 2, there are calls for Bearman to gain a full-time seat in F1 in 2025.

With Nico Hulkenberg moving to Sauber/Audi, does this mean a seat will become available for Bearman at Haas?

Lando Norris celebrates his first win in Miami

It goes without saying that British motorsport is in safe hands with the likes of Lando Norris.

Not only has he displayed maturity and skill beyond his years since he joined McLaren in 2019, but his victory in Miami demonstrating his ability to fight for world titles.

He comprehensively destroyed his teammate Daniel Ricciardo whilst they were at McLaren together, despite the Australian’s race wins and greater pedigree at the time.

If anyone can slot into the role of British champion after Hamilton, it is Norris.

The seven-time world champion himself recognises the talent in Norris, and was one of the first to congratulate the young star for his race win in Miami.

Hamilton congratulating Norris during the cool-down lap pic.twitter.com/7nNCA65oPw — F1 News (@octagram_f1) May 5, 2024

Abbi Pulling

Abbi Pulling leads the F1 Academy championship

Alpine-backed driver Abbi Pulling was the star of the F1 Academy’s Miami Grand Prix weekend, and is their current championship leader.

Pulling’s career has followed a similar pattern to many other young female drivers, in-and-out of single seaters due to a lack of budget and sponsorship.

READ MORE: Hamilton insists Cullen 'belongs in the sport'

However, the financial lifeline offered by the W Series and now the F1 Academy has given her a full time race seat to help her develop her race skills.

Pulling can now showcase her talents on an international stage, with the Academy running alongside F1, and is utilising the opportunity to the max.

Thus far she has beat championship favourite and rising talent Doriane Pin, and dominated the Miami Grand Prix.

George Russell achieved his first win at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix

Describing George Russell as a young star in F1 seems strange, as it feels like he has been in the sport forever.

The British driver matches Lando Norris with one race win, achieved at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Mercedes' drop in performance has hidden Russell’s talents, overshadowed by Norris in the superior McLaren.

However, Russell should not be counted out and is equally as competitive as Norris, beating him to the Formula 2 world title in 2018.

As Lewis Hamilton departs from Mercedes, Russell will be expected to take on a leadership role, and prove why he is capable of challenging the likes of Norris for a world title.

Luke Browning

🏆FIA F3 FEATURE RACE WINNER!! 🏆



Massive thank you to everyone who followed along and is supporting the preparations for Melbourne are well underway. We go to Melbourne leading the championship, let’s ride this wave 🌊 🏄‍♂️💙@hitechgp what a job!! 💪#fiaf3 #wearewilliams pic.twitter.com/ezdBsIXUsH — Luke Browning (@LukeBrown1ng) March 4, 2024

A lesser known name amongst Britain’s young motorsport stars, Luke Browning possesses a measured head on young shoulders and a quiet confidence.

Browning currently races in, and leads, the Formula 3 championship as part of the Williams Young Driver Academy.

READ MORE: Marko hints at CHANGE in key update on Verstappen's Red Bull future

A successful racing driver within the British domestic feeder series, he was awarded the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award in 2022 following a title winning GB3 campaign.

He is also the winner of the infamous Macau Grand Prix in 2023, a challenge that only the best young drivers succeed at.

Max Verstappen first stood out to motorsport audiences competing in the Macau Grand Prix in 2014 where he fought to claim seventh.

If Browning continues to impress in F3 we could soon see him rising up the motorsport ranks.

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race

Related