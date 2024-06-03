Aston Martin star makes 'RETIRE forever' threat
An Aston Martin star has threatened to ‘retire forever’ following a disappointing experience.
Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso currently race with Aston Martin, but have not had the best start to 2024, currently fifth in the constructors’ standings.
Alonso recently announced he would be extending his contract with the team until the end of 2026, installing his confidence within the team.
However, after an upturn in form and regular podiums during the 2023 season, Aston Martin have struggled to make gains this year, with Alonso finishing P19 in Imola
Will Aston Martin continue to struggle in 2024?
Aston Martin are also involved in the world of esports, competing in the sim racing series with a roster of drivers’, including Manuel Biancolilla, Simon Weigang, John Evans and Fabrizio Donoso.
F1’s esports series sees drivers compete virtually on the video game over a season to crown the series champion - the most recent of which was Frederik Rasmussen for Ferrari.
The latest iteration of the game, F1 24 was released recently to a mixed reception, including Aston Martin sim racer Simon Weigang.
“F1 24 might be the reason I retire from f1 esports. Maybe even forever. I’m considering not racing due to the state of the game,” Weigang wrote on Twitter.
Weigang’s comments follow a series of complaints with the F1 24 game, with fans furious at Lewis Hamilton’s driver rating.
The seven-time world champion was placed below the likes of Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris overall.
Fans claimed his ranking was a ‘joke’, blasting the rating especially when Alonso has not had a race victory since 2013.
Some fans have also described the experience racing in the game as ‘unpleasant’, with the handling of the cars a particular issue.
