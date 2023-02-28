F1 Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 28 February 2023 08:55

F1 kicks off a new season at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen are heavy favourites to win at the Bahrain International Circuit having impressed during pre-season testing last week.

But before cars take to the track, GPFans takes a look at the weather forecast for the weekend.

Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

The forecast for Friday sees high temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius dropping to lows of 17 degrees as the sun goes down for second practice.

An official chance of rain is set at 10 per cent, though wet running in Bahrain would be the surprise of the season!

Wind speeds are up at eight miles per hour, whilst humidity is set to hit 49 per cent.

Saturday

Predicted temperatures will rise by a degree for qualifying day, with minimum air temps of 18 degrees forecast in the evening.

Precipitation will be of no concern with zero per cent chance, whilst wind speed drops compared to Friday with highest speeds of seven miles per hour.

Humidity is also down to 46 per cent, with drivers offered respite.

Sunday

Temperatures show no sign of fluctuation for race day with highs of 26 and lows of 18 forecast, whilst humidity jumps back to 48 per cent.

There is no surprise that rain is not forecast, though wind speeds decrease further to six miles per hour, potentially helping car balance on higher fuel loads.

