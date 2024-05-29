F1 boss offers SURPRISING advice for Andretti
FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem has offered some surprising advice to Andretti Cadillac as the team continues its fight for a spot on the Formula 1 grid.
The American outfit made an initial bid to join F1 for the 2026 season, but were rejected by F1 management, who claimed they would not 'provide value to the championship'.
Questions continued to be asked in the aftermath of that rejection, with Jim Jordan - chairman of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee - previously demanding more information on the reasons behind the decision.
The team, owned by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, have already opened a new Silverstone facility as they continue to push ahead with their plans.
Alternative solution offers hope
Despite their focus now shifting to the longer-term future, the Andretti family remain frustrated with the way their proposals have been handled, with 1978 world champion Mario (father of Michael) admitting that the rejection hit 'like a bullet to the heart'.
However, FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem has offered an alternative solution to the team's current predicament.
Speaking to Reuters at the Monaco Grand Prix, he encouraged Andretti to buy an existing team instead of pushing for an 11th entry, adding that quality is more important than quantity.
"I have no doubt FOM [Formula One Management] and [commercial rights holders] Liberty [Media] would love to see other teams as long as they are OEMs [car manufacturers]," said the Emirati.
"I would advise them [Andretti Cadillac] to go and buy another team, not to come as the 11th team.
"I feel that some teams need to be refreshed. What is better? To have 11 teams as a number or 10 and they are strong? I still believe we should have more teams but not any teams - the right teams.
"It’s not about the number, it’s about the quality."
He added: "Without mentioning names, there are teams which are struggling - struggling with performance, struggling even with management."
