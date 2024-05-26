Drivers 'SLEEP' in F1 press conference as rival takes ages to arrive
Drivers 'SLEEP' in F1 press conference as rival takes ages to arrive
The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix saw a dominant display from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, but a hilarious moment also unfolded after the race.
Leclerc had finally secured a victory on his home turf, a feat that hasn't been achieved by a Monegasque driver since the legendary Louis Chiron in 1931, but he copped an 'L' following the race.
READ MORE: Red Bull DISASTER diminishes championship lead
A day before, the Ferrari star laid down a blistering lap time of 1:10.270 seconds, comfortably ahead of McLaren's young gun Oscar Piastri, and his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.
This trio replicated their qualifying performance in the race itself, with Leclerc holding off Piastri to secure a famous win.
After eight rounds, Leclerc is now second in the drivers' championship, 31 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and the prospect of a title challenge is back on.
READ MORE: FIA announce Monaco penalty verdict for Ferrari star
Leclerc leaves podium-sitters waiting
The post-race press conference took on a relaxed air as Piastri and Sainz found themselves waiting for the victorious Leclerc.
Piastri, draped comfortably over the plush conference couch, appeared to be taking a much-needed nap, while Sainz attempted to pass the time on his own device.
But it was Piastri who broke the silence with a dry chuckle. "I tell you what, I think I slept longer than I did last night waiting for Charles just now."
READ MORE: Indy 500: Showpiece race DELAYED due to major safety concerns
Pre-press conference mood #F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/f3Etfdp56s— Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) May 26, 2024
For the Aussie, this podium finish marks his third in F1, however Piastri is yet to secure a coveted Sunday race win.
His only victory came in the dramatic sprint race at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, where he dominated from pole position.
READ MORE: GPFans Hot Takes - Hamilton 'counting down the days' as TITLE RACE is on
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Drivers 'SLEEP' in F1 press conference as rival takes ages to arrive
- 43 minutes ago
Epic F1 overtake in Monaco as potential Hamilton successor goes VIRAL
- 1 hour ago
Bearman backed for Magnussen F1 seat after massive Monaco crash
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton 'counting down the days' as TITLE RACE is on - GPFans Monaco GP Hot Takes
- 3 hours ago
Top three verdict: Emotional Leclerc battles tears as Sainz sends warning to F1 rivals
- 3 hours ago
F1 star in hot seat for potential race ban following Monaco GP
- Today 19:15
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul