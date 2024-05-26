Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc looks to secure his sixth career win in front of his home crowd.

Saturday's qualifying saw the Monegasque driver set a sensational lap time of 1m 10.270s, beating McLaren's Oscar Piastri and his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz to secure his 24th pole position.

Leclerc, who now has three pole positions in his home streets, will be hoping to convert yesterday's pole into a long-awaited win - one that will also put him on top of the podium for the first time since Austria in 2022.

Lando Norris in the other McLaren secured fourth place, with George Russell of Mercedes rounding out the top five.

Further down the grid, championship leader Max Verstappen clipped the wall at Sainte Devote on his final qualifying lap, scuppering his attempt at a record-breaking ninth consecutive pole position. He will have to fight his way back from a disappointing sixth place, with Lewis Hamilton hot on his heels in seventh.

Now the stage is all set for a thrilling showdown through the iconic streets of Monaco.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday, May 26, 2024

The race kicks off today, Sunday, May 26, at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 3pm Sunday

UK time: 2pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 9am Sunday

United States (CDT): 8am Sunday

United States (PDT): 6am Sunday

Australia (Melbourne): 11pm Sunday

South Africa: 3pm Sunday



How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

