F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start time & TV channel
F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start time & TV channel
Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc looks to secure his sixth career win in front of his home crowd.
Saturday's qualifying saw the Monegasque driver set a sensational lap time of 1m 10.270s, beating McLaren's Oscar Piastri and his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz to secure his 24th pole position.
READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers currently live and why many of them choose Monaco?
Leclerc, who now has three pole positions in his home streets, will be hoping to convert yesterday's pole into a long-awaited win - one that will also put him on top of the podium for the first time since Austria in 2022.
Lando Norris in the other McLaren secured fourth place, with George Russell of Mercedes rounding out the top five.
Further down the grid, championship leader Max Verstappen clipped the wall at Sainte Devote on his final qualifying lap, scuppering his attempt at a record-breaking ninth consecutive pole position. He will have to fight his way back from a disappointing sixth place, with Lewis Hamilton hot on his heels in seventh.
Now the stage is all set for a thrilling showdown through the iconic streets of Monaco.
Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday, May 26, 2024
The race kicks off today, Sunday, May 26, at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CEST): 3pm Sunday
UK time: 2pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 9am Sunday
United States (CDT): 8am Sunday
United States (PDT): 6am Sunday
Australia (Melbourne): 11pm Sunday
South Africa: 3pm Sunday
READ MORE: Charles Leclerc F1 pole positions: Record so far and woeful win percentage
How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monte Carlo
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start time & TV channel
- 34 minutes ago
FIA announce Monaco penalty verdict for Ferrari star
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner 'done' after Red Bull Monaco nightmare as F1 team suffer shock disqualification
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton claims fresh Mercedes snub as F1 rival throws down Ferrari warning - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:56
Red Bull star triggers HUGE pile-up to bring out Monaco red flag
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul