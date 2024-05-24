Ricciardo picks out BIGGEST change at famous F1 circuit

Daniel Ricciardo has identified the biggest changes to the Monaco Grand Prix circuit since he last raced in the principality.

The Australian enjoyed a high point in his career in Monaco, winning with Red Bull in 2018 in what he described as ‘redemption’ for a win that escaped him in 2016.

READ MORE: FIA punishes F1 star for breaking SAME rule for second week running

After achieving his first ever pole position at the 2016 Monaco GP, Ricciardo looked likely to take a win around the legendary circuit.

However, a slow pit stop from the team meant he lost time to Lewis Hamilton, who snatched victory from the then-Red Bull driver.

Daniel Ricciardo won the Monaco Grand Prix with Red Bull in 2018

Monaco is an iconic circuit on the F1 calendar

Monaco GP changes in recent years

Ricciardo has not raced in Monaco since 2022, replacing Nyck De Vries at Alpha Tauri (now VCARB) midway through last season.

Ahead of the Monaco GP this weekend, Ricciardo has described the changes to the circuit since the last time he raced there.

“The biggest thing that has changed is visibility, because of the way these cars are,” Ricciardo said to the media including GPFans.

“When we turn, we’re not looking straight ahead. So corners like Turn 8, getting into the tunnel, these corners which are quite long, you don’t actually see the apex until we’re pretty much there.

“A lot of the corners are a bit more blind now and picking up references is a bit harder. Ideally you want to see where you’re going, so it makes it a little bit trickier.”

The Aussie also reminisced about qualifying in Monaco describing it as a ‘powerful feeling’.

READ MORE: F1 team boss warns star driver's seat under threat for 2025

Daniel Ricciardo discusses the 'powerful feeling' around Monaco

“You know that if you qualify [well] the weekend’s done," he added.

“You can only be so optimistic on a track that doesn’t allow overtaking, so that’s why quali is such a powerful feeling around here.

“When you do the lap there’s just this crazy feeling of awesomeness, it’s just fun.

“There’s a feeling of ‘I really deserve this’ [if you get pole].”

READ MORE: F1 stars urge FIA to implement infamous SCHUMACHER RULE in Monaco

Related