Michael Schumacher’s family have received a significant sum in compensation for a controversial article distributed by a German publication.
Read more of today's big F1 stories here, including a big win for Christian and Geri Horner.
F1 star emerges as SURPRISE name to replace struggling Sargeant
Logan Sargeant is one of many drivers whose future is under threat in Formula 1 - and a surprise name has emerged as his potential replacement.
F1 journalist claims huge team NOT INTERESTED in Sainz signing
A Sky Sports F1 journalist has provided a huge update in Mercedes’ search for their second driver for 2025.
Red Bull boss admits Monaco most challenging race of the season
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko is anticipating another tough weekend at the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, and has identified who he believes will provide the main threat to his team's chances of securing more silverware.
Bearman hits back at F1 star after icy comments
Oliver Bearman has hit back at Haas driver Kevin Magnussen after the Dane’s recent comments about being the Ferrari talent’s mentor.
Schumacher family receive BIG 'fake interview' payment as surprise Sargeant replacement linked - GPFans F1 Recap
