Schumacher family receive BIG 'fake interview' payment as surprise Sargeant replacement linked - GPFans F1 Recap

Michael Schumacher’s family have received a significant sum in compensation for a controversial article distributed by a German publication.

Read more of today's big F1 stories here, including a big win for Christian and Geri Horner.

F1 star emerges as SURPRISE name to replace struggling Sargeant

Logan Sargeant is one of many drivers whose future is under threat in Formula 1 - and a surprise name has emerged as his potential replacement.

F1 journalist claims huge team NOT INTERESTED in Sainz signing

A Sky Sports F1 journalist has provided a huge update in Mercedes’ search for their second driver for 2025.

Red Bull boss admits Monaco most challenging race of the season

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko is anticipating another tough weekend at the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, and has identified who he believes will provide the main threat to his team's chances of securing more silverware.

Bearman hits back at F1 star after icy comments

Oliver Bearman has hit back at Haas driver Kevin Magnussen after the Dane’s recent comments about being the Ferrari talent’s mentor.

F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner win big as favourite to REPLACE Hamilton named
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner win big as favourite to REPLACE Hamilton named

  • Yesterday 19:00
F1 'silent assassin' unmasked as LEGENDARY engineer officially picks next team - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

F1 'silent assassin' unmasked as LEGENDARY engineer officially picks next team - GPFans F1 Recap

  • May 22, 2024 23:57

Schumacher family receive BIG 'fake interview' payment as surprise Sargeant replacement linked - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton reveals 'best weekend of his life' in touching Instagram post

Ricciardo gives X-RATED prediction on Monaco chances

Red Bull boss reveals personality CLASH torpedoed signing of F1 champion

F1 pundit reveals Red Bull 'conundrum' is BACK

F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner win big as favourite to REPLACE Hamilton named

