Mercedes chief drops hilarious drug-related joke on LIVE TV
Ted Kravitz was once again involved in a chaotic moment at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, telling a Mercedes team member that he was 'naughty' after a hilarious joke.
Sky Sports F1's 'Ted's Notebook' show, hosted by Kravitz, has become a much-loved part of Formula 1 race weekends, with behind-the-scenes reaction and gossip surrounding each day supplemented by surprise guests.
The show often catches teams packing up after a chaotic race day, or relaxing team members with their colleagues, before Kravitz comes along and wreaks havoc into their day, shown live on Sky Sports.
One particular scene in Imola, however, was cut from the show once it was put up on their YouTube channel.
Sky Sports air cocaine gaffe
The scene featured Mercedes technical director James Allison, who was carrying a very large white package through the Imola paddock.
Allison resumed his role as technical director with the Brackley squad at the beginning of 2023, having previously been promoted and focusing on other projects, including the INEOS Brittania America's Cup team.
Kravitz approached Allison, who seemed to be rather pleased with himself, after making a drug-related joke that was shown live on air.
Allison said: "I don't know what's in there, it might be all our cocaine!"
"No it's not. James. Don't say that. Such a naughty man, off you go," Kravitz playfully told the Mercedes technical director.
"It's not that," Kravtiz turned to the camera and said.
"He's just joking. I walked right into that didn't I."
