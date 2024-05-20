Kravitz mourns legendary F1 animal and hails NEW paddock dog

Legendary Formula 1 broadcaster Ted Kravitz has once again delivered a paw-some moment on his Notebook show at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Well-known for his quick wit and awkward moments with a plethora of F1 paddock personnel, Kravitz has become a real nuisance during race weekends, in the best possible way.

READ MORE: F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix results from DRAMATIC race

However, during Saturday's edition of 'Ted's Notebook', the Sky Sports F1 pundit had to break some sad news that GPFans revealed last August, bringing the normally jovial mood down for just a minute for a moment's pause for thought.

"Rather sad news, I am informed that Formulino, the Imola cat, passed away last August," he revealed. "So a moment for Formulino, may the Imola cat rest in peace. Poor old Formulino."

Ted Kravitz is a well-loved member of the Sky Sports team

Kravitz meets Leclerc puppy

Formulino was 16 when he passed away in August 2023, but had become somewhat of a social media sensation since his appearance at the 2020 race around the Imola track.

The cat was often seen sneaking through garages at the Italian circuit, with a number of teams and fans believing that he bestowed some good luck on the teams he 'blessed' by allowing them to stroke him.

Despite being the bearer of bad news, Kravitz did manage to provide viewers with some more wholesome viewing, showing off Charles Leclerc's adorable new puppy Leo, who himself has become a social media sensation.

"Now, the goodest boy in Imola this weekend is Leo, the puppy of Alexandra Saint Mleux, Charles Leclerc's partner, and Charles Leclerc.

"So Leo, the little puppy, who is the goodest boy! He's so sweet! Honestly if it's not Senna bikes it's Leo the little puppy, who's just being taken for walkies by the charming Alexandra."

READ MORE: One year on: Local heroes reveal impact of Emilia-Romagna floods

Related