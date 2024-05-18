Hamilton accepts blame over Imola incident as FIA deliver OUTRAGEOUS penalty - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton has apologised following an incident with F1 championship rival Max Verstappen at Imola ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
FIA hit F1 team with EXTREMELY harsh penalty at Imola
A Formula 1 team has been hit with a rather harsh penalty following an action-packed Saturday at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying times as McLarens STUNNING in dramatic session
Max Verstappen qualified on pole for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, but he was pushed all the way by the upgraded McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri - who would later pick up a penalty.
McLaren announce EXCITING new driver signings
McLaren have announced two exciting new driver signings following a brilliant couple of weeks for the team.
Verstappen pays tribute after matching EPIC F1 record - Top three qualifying verdict
Max Verstappen produced a sublime lap during Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix qualifying to take pole position for Sunday's race, matching a stunning Formula 1 record in the process.
