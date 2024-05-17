close global

Verstappen Imola MISTAKES costly as Red Bull star handed FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came out on top in both of Friday's practice sessions at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull struggling with a lack of pace and uncharacteristic mistakes from the Dutchman.

FIA announce PUNISHMENT for Red Bull F1 star

One of Red Bull's Formula 1 drivers has been handed punishment by race stewards following practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Mercedes star in car SWAP at Imola

A Mercedes star has decided to make a bit of a change at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

F1 star causes Imola red flag after BIZARRE failure

The first practice session at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was halted by a red flag, disrupting afternoon running for the teams.

Hamilton names NUMBER ONE choice as Mercedes replacement

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the man who he would like to see replace him at Mercedes.

F1 News Today: Mercedes star in Imola CAR SWAP as Newey reveals F1 return plans
  • Yesterday 17:27
FIA and F1 release ODD statement as Verstappen given Red Bull HQ call - GPFans F1 Recap
  • Yesterday 00:57

  • 12 minutes ago
F1 rising star raises DOUBTS after FIA test

  • 1 hour ago
Ricciardo identifies what his F1 team MUST do to improve

  • 2 hours ago
Brad Pitt F1 movie release date REVEALED as budget tops $300 million

  • 3 hours ago
Floundering Verstappen has LOST sense of F1 invincibility

  • Yesterday 20:05
Newey and Hamilton set to TEAM UP at Ferrari for 2025

  • Yesterday 19:00
