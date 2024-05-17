Verstappen Imola MISTAKES costly as Red Bull star handed FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came out on top in both of Friday's practice sessions at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull struggling with a lack of pace and uncharacteristic mistakes from the Dutchman.
FIA announce PUNISHMENT for Red Bull F1 star
One of Red Bull's Formula 1 drivers has been handed punishment by race stewards following practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Mercedes star in car SWAP at Imola
A Mercedes star has decided to make a bit of a change at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
F1 star causes Imola red flag after BIZARRE failure
The first practice session at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was halted by a red flag, disrupting afternoon running for the teams.
Hamilton names NUMBER ONE choice as Mercedes replacement
Lewis Hamilton has revealed the man who he would like to see replace him at Mercedes.
