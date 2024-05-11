close global

F1 team-mates CRASH into each other in competitive race

Two F1 teammates clash after coming together during a competitive race.

Teammate rivalries are part and parcel of the sport, and have defined some of F1’s greatest moments.

In recent years, Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton's infamous rivalry saw a clash at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016.

Undisputedly the greatest rivalry of all time was between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, coming together during the championship decider at Suzuka in 1989.

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg were rivals during their time at Mercedes
Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost shared one of the greatest team-mate rivalries in F1 history

Could there be a new F1 rivalry brewing?

Ferrari has one of the most equally matched driver pairings in F1 currently with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc has been part of the Ferrari family since his junior career, and was promoted to the team after only a year in F1, a rarity for the Scuderia.

Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, has experience across the grid with McLaren, Renault and Toro Rosso, finding himself at Ferrari following Sebastian Vettel’s departure.

Since then Charles Leclerc has been Ferrari’s team leader briefly challenging Max Verstappen for a world title in 2022.

When Ferrari announced Lewis Hamilton would be moving to the team for 2025, they favoured Leclerc as his teammate, leaving Sainz without a seat.

Despite this setback, Sainz has been more than a match for Leclerc in 2024, achieving a race win for Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix.

The two also had a fraught moment on track during the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race, where Leclerc described his teammate as ‘over the limit’.

Recently, Leclerc and Sainz have once again clashed on track, only this time on a more jovial occasion.

The two were seen in a video for Ferrari racing remote control versions of their race cars, with the two crashing into one another.

