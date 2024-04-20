F1 star apologises after China Sprint CLASH

An F1 star has apologised after an ‘over the limit’ move during the Chinese GP sprint race.

The first sprint race of the season promised to be an exciting one when Lewis Hamilton overtook pole-sitter Lando Norris into Turn 1, forcing his fellow Brit to run wide.

However, a resurgent Max Verstappen displayed his usual pace in the Red Bull and had charged into the lead by the end of lap 9.

Whilst Verstappen eventually won with a 13 second gap, the race was not without incident further down the field.

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez finished in the top 3 in China

Max Verstappen took an eighth sprint race win

Sainz apologises for collision

Attempting an overtake for third into Turn 7, Carlos Sainz made contact with Fernando Alonso resulting in a puncture for the Aston Martin driver and an eventual DNF.

Trying to defend against his team-mate Charles Leclerc afterwards, he ended up running the Monegasque driver wide.

Leclerc protested on team radio after the race that his team-mate was 'racing him harder than the others'.

“Behind Fernando I did a really good move around the outside of Turn 7 and from then on he decided to be a bit all or nothing into me into Turn 9 which cost us both in the race,” Sainz said to Sky Sports F1 after the race.

Carlos Sainz collided with Alonso and Leclerc during the Chinese GP sprint race

“I picked up damage and a lot of dirt on my tyres from that optimistic move. From there on I was sliding around with damage to the car and dirt on my tyres.

“I was doing everything I could to defend and sliding around so maybe had a bit of a moment with Charles but I apologise if I did something over the limit. But we were all racing really hard today and I was trying by best to keep it under control.”

