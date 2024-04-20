F1 team lodge FIA PROTEST over Chinese Grand Prix qualifying result

Aston Martin have lodged a protest against the results of qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix, which will be heard on Saturday.

The protest appears to focus on Carlos Sainz's crash in Q2, which saw the session red flagged. The Spaniard lost the rear end of his car at the final corner, sending him flying across the track and into the wall, leaving him stranded for some time before he got his car on the move again.

Sainz limped around to the pits for a new front wing and a checkup on the overall health of his car and, thanks to the delay caused by the red flag, was able to get up and running and even put his car into Q3.

Aston Martin are invoking Article 39.6 of the sporting regulations, which reads: "Any driver whose car stops on the track during the qualifying session or the sprint qualifying session will not be permitted to take any further part in that session."

Carlos Sainz lost his front wing in the crash

Ferrari worked hard to get Sainz back on track

How to interpret Article 39.6

Lance Stroll was arguably the driver most adversely affected by Sainz's continued running, being squeezed out of Q3 by one spot – the one which the Ferrari driver claimed.

The decision taken by the officials is likely to come down to whether they consider Sainz 'stopped' when he was unquestionably stationary for some time, or whether the fact that he was able to get going without outside assistance is a mitigating factor.

A decision is expected to come before teams leave the track on Saturday, meaning that everyone will turn up to Sunday's race knowing where they're set to start.

Aston Martin's other driver, Fernando Alonso, had a rather more positive qualifying session, and will start as 'best of the rest' behind the two Red Bulls in third place.

