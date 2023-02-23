Double Ferrari fiasco as Hamilton turns spy and Verstappen blitzes field - GPFans F1 Recap

Ewan Gale

Thursday 23 February 2023 22:59

It was hoped that we'd seen the last of porpoising as F1 fans, but unfortunately it may be making a very unwelcome return for 2023 as Ferrari suffered huge bouncing issues in Bahrain. Read more here...

Ferrari in nose dent drama

And it wasn't just porpoising that affected Ferrari on the opening day of testing, a dent suddenly appeared in the nose of the Ferrari car once Carlos Sainz took to the track. Read more here...

Hamilton seizes chance to take a closer look at Verstappen's RB19

Red Bull Racing managed to keep the real RB19 a secret until just before the start of the first day of testing in Bahrain, so everyone was keen to see it. Read more here...

Verstappen blitzes field on Day 1

Max Verstappen completed a whitewash on day one of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain. Read more here...

Wolff confirms NO PORPOISING for Mercedes

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has suggested the new W14 is "balanced in the right way" after avoiding porpoising in its first session of running. Read more here...

Drugovich gives update on Stroll and Aston Martin plans

Aston Martin driver Felipe Drugovich gave an update on his team's plans ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Read more here...

20% discount on F1TV

Make the most of the 2023 season with 20% off 1 year's F1 TV Pro annual subscription!