Wolff confirms NO PORPOISING for Mercedes to start test

Thursday 23 February 2023 14:24 - Updated: 15:22

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has suggested the new W14 is "balanced in the right way" after avoiding porpoising in its first session of running.

F1's Bahrain pre-season test got underway on Thursday [February 23] with George Russell taking to the track first for the German manufacturer.

Mercedes was hampered by porpoising last year, with the issue presenting itself at the Bahrain International Circuit during testing last year.

Upon the return to the circuit, after Russell finished the first session fifth fastest, Wolff said: “It [the car] seems to be balanced in the right way.

“There’s no bouncing, which is good news, apart from that big bump at the end of the straight.

“We’re gathering a lot of data because that was important to correlate obviously after last year, and trying different things, so a productive first morning.”

Mercedes have 'solid base'

Addressing the differences between last year's test and the first day this week, Wolff added: “The car was just bouncing around and we really weren’t able to drive it correctly.

“So that is very different.

"I think we have a solid base now to work from and try to optimise the car, which we haven’t done yet.

"It’s really just finding out if there are any areas that could be a real performance hindrance like last year with the bouncing. We’ve just got to work through the programme.”

