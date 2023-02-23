Drugovich gives update on Stroll and Aston Martin plans for Bahrain GP

Ewan Gale

Aston Martin driver Felipe Drugovich has conceded Aston Martin's driver line-up for the Bahrain Grand Prix is still unknown.

The Silverstone-based outfit's preparations for the new F1 campaign took a hit when Lance Stroll was injured in a cycling accident in Spain, picking up what is believed to be a wrist injury.

With no chance for the Canadian to take to the wheel of the AMR23 during this week's Bahrain pre-season test, reigning F2 champion and Aston Martin academy and reserve driver Drugovich was given the opportunity to assist Fernando Alonso.

The Brazilian was given the opening morning in the car and asked during the afternoon session on day one whether he would be in the car for the first race of the year, Drugovich replied: "I don't know.

"It all depends on Lance, on his situation.

"I think he is recovering, that is the only good news I have.

"He is going to try to be at the race for sure but be and Stoffel are also assigned to be at the race as well so we need to wait and see to see if we are going to be racing or not."

Helping Alonso

Drugovich made it through just four corners before grinding to a halt with a suspected electrical issue, but was able to get back out on track to set the seventh-fastest time of the morning.

Addressing his run, Drugovich added: "I think 95 per cent of the car is all-new.

"So the team, you can feel the energy, everyone is pushing to make the step forward but this morning, I got most of the aero tests done to try and help out Fernando as well."

