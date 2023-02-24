Gasly uncovers Alpine strengths and weaknesses after first test run

Ewan Gale

Friday 24 February 2023 05:57

Pierre Gasly believes he has found the strengths and weaknesses of his new Alpine after just one session of pre-season testing.

The Frenchman made the switch from AlphaTauri over the winter to replace new Aston Martin recruit Fernando Alonso.

With F1's Bahrain pre-season test beginning on Thursday [February 23] for the first of three days, Gasly was given the honour of driving the A523 first, finishing ninth quickest with 60 laps under his belt.

"It felt great," assessed Gasly.

"Obviously everyone is excited wanting to know how the car was - in 60 laps in these conditions, it is all sort of relevant to others and engine mode and fuel etcetera.

"Based on my feeling, I felt comfortable, I could spot strengths and weakness straight away, what sort of direction I want to take in terms of car balance so it was very productive.

"I am satisfied with the work we have done."

Session one is complete for Pierre, with a fastest time of 1:34.822 ✔️✔️ @OconEsteban you’re up next 😉#F1Testing #Alpine pic.twitter.com/m4MuH3moRI — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 23, 2023

Cards kept close to chest

Asked if there were any issues with his initial outing, Gasly replied: "No issues, just areas we can improve - I am not going to give any details.

"It was just quite important for me to understand the car as fast as possible and communicate with the team on what sort of direction I would like.

"So far, I have been really pleased with how the team has welcomed me and the way we have been working ahead of the season.

"It is time to get racing."

