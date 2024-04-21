F1 star left in TEARS after Chinese Grand Prix

The 2024 Chinese Grand Prix proved an emotional day for many drivers, but none more so than Zhou Guanyu who finally got the chance to race in front of his home fans.

Zhou became the first-ever Chinese driver to compete on home soil, having missed out on the opportunity in 2023 when the race was cancelled.

READ MORE: FIA confirm penalty verdict after official PROTEST

Formula 1 returned to Shanghai for the first time since 2019 as the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to racing in the country in 2020.

Only making his F1 debut in 2022, Zhou had not been lucky enough to race in his home country until this year as the Chinese Grand Prix returned to the calendar.

He has yet to pick up a championship point this season, but recorded his second-best result of the current campaign with a P14 finish in front of his home fans.

The Chinese crowd supported their driver throughout the race weekend, 20 years after he himself had been a supporter at the same race.

Back in 2004, a young Zhou watched on as Rubens Barrichello of Ferrari won the first-ever Chinese GP.

Now, Zhou made history as the first Chinese driver to compete in - and finish - the Chinese GP.

After the race, Zhou thanked the fans for their support, but it all proved too much for him as he broke down in tears.

The emotions overflow for @ZhouGuanyu24 ❤️



Twenty years after being a kid in the crowd, he thanks the Chinese fans for their support 😊#F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/6qC7lhNi0i — Formula 1 (@F1) April 21, 2024

READ MORE: Ricciardo BLASTED by F1 rival as carnage brings out safety car

Zhou's curious relationship with China

Before the race, F1 pundit Craig Slater questioned whether Zhou's lack of success on the track could prove problematic for his fans and backers in China.

The 24-year-old driver has won just 12 points so far in his F1 career, finishing 18th in the overall standings in both 2022 and 2023.

"The Zhou thing is curious, isn't it?" Slater said on the Sky F1 Podcast.

"Because some people have told me that maybe not too many business figures in China have gotten behind them.

"Maybe there's been a bit of a sense that China wants winners; it doesn't want athletes or sportspeople coming 12th or 13th on a regular basis.

"And maybe having someone like that is almost detrimental to the nation's interests, but I can't imagine that being the case."

Judging by the reaction of the fans to Zhou's P14 finish, he should have nothing to worry about.

READ MORE: Hamilton makes STUNNING claim on F1 future amid Ferrari contract uncertainty

Related