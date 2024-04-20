F1 2024 Chinese Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The 2024 Chinese Grand Prix grid takes shape after a dramatic qualifying session.

Max Verstappen will lead the field away in Shanghai after securing Red Bull's 100th pole position in F1. His team-mate Sergio Perez also put on a strong showing, locking out the front row for the Milton Keynes outfit.

Behind the Red Bulls, Fernando Alonso finished in third, followed by McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who rounded out the top five.

However, the drama didn't end there. After the checkered flag fell on qualifying, Aston Martin launched a protest against Carlos Sainz.

The incident centred around Sainz losing control of his Ferrari in Q2 through the final corner, making heavy contact with the wall. Though the car sustained damage, the Spaniard managed to limp back to the pits under a red flag, and he was then able to rejoin the session and secure a place in Q3.

Aston Martin challenged the validity of Sainz's participation in the final qualifying session, citing Article 39.6 of the sporting regulations, which states: "Any driver whose car stops on the track during the qualifying session or the sprint qualifying session will not be permitted to take any further part in that session."

However, the FIA dismissed the protest, saying that "it was clear from the examples cited by a number of the team managers present and the FIA, that this was not how this rule was applied by the teams and the FIA in the past."

This means the Ferrari star will keep his seventh-place finish right behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Yet another twist came in the form of a surprising Q1 exit for Lewis Hamilton for the first time since the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, leaving him with a lowly 18th place starting position for Sunday's race.

F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:33.660sec

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.322sec

3. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.488sec

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.505sec

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.613sec

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.629sec

7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.637sec

8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.773sec

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.944sec

10. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber] - +1.005sec

11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

14. Alex Albon [Williams]

15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

16. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

18. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

19. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]



When is the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix?

Lights out in China set for 3pm local time on Sunday, April 21. This translates to 8am in the UK, 9am CEST, 3am EDT, 2am CDT, and 12am PDT, as well as 5pm in Australia and 9am in South Africa.

