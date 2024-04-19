F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Find out all the details for the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix qualifying, including start times and how to watch in your region.
Fresh off the first Sprint race of the season, teams and drivers will turn their attention to the ever-crucial qualifying session in China.
READ MORE: Hamilton DELIGHTED with Mercedes pace after China masterclass - Top three verdict
F1's return to Shanghai after a five-year absence throws a unique curveball this year. The regulation changes combined with the new generation of F1 machinery mean that historical data from previous Chinese grands prix holds little weight.
This lack of recent data throws the qualifying session wide open, with teams scrambling to optimise their setups for the unfamiliar territory.
While Red Bull currently sit atop the constructors' standings, Ferrari lurk just 21 points behind, eager to capitalise on any misstep from their rivals.
In the drivers' championship, the situation mirrors the team standings, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez holding the top two spots.
However, today's qualifying session holds the potential to shake up the established order and set the stage for a thrilling battle on Sunday.
When does F1 Qualifying start?
The qualifying in China kicks off on Saturday, April 20, at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (China): 3pm Saturday
UK time: 8am Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 9am Saturday
United States (EDT): 3am Saturday
United States (CDT): 2am Saturday
United States (PDT): 12am Saturday
Australia (Melbourne): 5pm Saturday
South Africa: 9am Saturday
How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: FIA announce crucial top three UPDATE in China after investigating F1 star
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton dealt China blow after major FIA decision as Ricciardo given huge Horner warning - GPFans F1 Recap
- 18 minutes ago
F1 team unveil star-studded lineup in China
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 hour ago
Horner delivers threat to Ricciardo over Red Bull pressure
- 2 hours ago
F1 Sprint Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 2 hours ago
Wolff left FUMING with Mercedes despite amazing Hamilton lap
- 3 hours ago