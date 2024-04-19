F1 Sprint Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

Find out all the details for the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint race, including start times and how to watch in your region.

Drama reigned supreme at the Shanghai International Circuit on Friday as Lando Norris snatched a controversial pole position for the first Sprint race of the 2024 season.

Initially, Lewis Hamilton seemed poised to claim pole after Norris' flying lap was deleted for exceeding track limits. However, in the dying moments, the deleted lap was reinstated by stewards, giving the McLaren driver the second Sprint pole of his career.

Hamilton salvaged a still-impressive second place, securing an all-British front row for Saturday's Sprint.

Fernando Alonso, who recently inked a long-term deal with Aston Martin, put in a strong showing to claim third, while championship leader Max Verstappen found himself down in fourth after twice going off track in Q3.

Carlos Sainz, once again outperforming his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc who finished in P7, rounded out the top five.

When does Sprint Race start?

The first Sprint of the season at the Chinese GP kicks off on Saturday, April 20, at 11am local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (China): 11am Saturday

UK time: 4am Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 5am Saturday

United States (EDT): 11pm Friday

United States (CDT): 10m Friday

United States (PDT): 8pm Friday

Australia (Melbourne): 1pm Saturday

South Africa: 5am Saturday



How to watch Sprint Race live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

