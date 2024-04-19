F1 Sprint Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Find out all the details for the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint race, including start times and how to watch in your region.
Drama reigned supreme at the Shanghai International Circuit on Friday as Lando Norris snatched a controversial pole position for the first Sprint race of the 2024 season.
Initially, Lewis Hamilton seemed poised to claim pole after Norris' flying lap was deleted for exceeding track limits. However, in the dying moments, the deleted lap was reinstated by stewards, giving the McLaren driver the second Sprint pole of his career.
Hamilton salvaged a still-impressive second place, securing an all-British front row for Saturday's Sprint.
Fernando Alonso, who recently inked a long-term deal with Aston Martin, put in a strong showing to claim third, while championship leader Max Verstappen found himself down in fourth after twice going off track in Q3.
Carlos Sainz, once again outperforming his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc who finished in P7, rounded out the top five.
When does Sprint Race start?
The first Sprint of the season at the Chinese GP kicks off on Saturday, April 20, at 11am local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (China): 11am Saturday
UK time: 4am Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 5am Saturday
United States (EDT): 11pm Friday
United States (CDT): 10m Friday
United States (PDT): 8pm Friday
Australia (Melbourne): 1pm Saturday
South Africa: 5am Saturday
How to watch Sprint Race live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
