Hamilton opens up on Wolff talks over Ferrari move as Verstappen SLAMS F1 decision - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton admitted he will need to talk with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff about his Ferrari move.

Verstappen SLAMS key F1 Chinese Grand Prix decision

Max Verstappen has criticised a key decision ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend.

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton to Ferrari 'a big risk' according to McLaren driver

Lewis Hamilton making the move from Mercedes to Ferrari is a 'big risk' for the seven-time world champion, according to a McLaren driver.

Schumacher's personal collection to be sold in MEGA-MONEY auction

Michael Schumacher's Formula 1 watch collection is going up for auction next month ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Wolff 'p*****' by Verstappen error as star makes Mercedes debut

A prominent figure in Formula 1 has a bold prediction on who Mercedes might choose to replace the departing Lewis Hamilton.

F1 News Today: Hamilton WARNED by Ferrari chief as legend tempted by 'enticing' offer from F1 rivals
F1 News Today: Hamilton WARNED by Ferrari chief as legend tempted by 'enticing' offer from F1 rivals

  • Yesterday 06:27
Verstappen prepared for 'ultimate test' as F1 star tipped to 'move aside' for REPLACEMENT - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen prepared for 'ultimate test' as F1 star tipped to 'move aside' for REPLACEMENT - GPFans F1 Recap

  • April 17, 2024 23:57

Hamilton opens up on Wolff talks over Ferrari move as Verstappen SLAMS F1 decision - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 2 hours ago
Marko suggests 'exciting' move to REPLACE Ricciardo

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 3 hours ago
2024 Sprint changes show F1 is listening to fix imperfect format

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 Chinese Grand Prix: Full track layout for Shanghai International Circuit

  • Yesterday 21:27
