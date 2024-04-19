Hamilton opens up on Wolff talks over Ferrari move as Verstappen SLAMS F1 decision - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton admitted he will need to talk with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff about his Ferrari move.

Verstappen SLAMS key F1 Chinese Grand Prix decision

Max Verstappen has criticised a key decision ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend.

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton to Ferrari 'a big risk' according to McLaren driver

Lewis Hamilton making the move from Mercedes to Ferrari is a 'big risk' for the seven-time world champion, according to a McLaren driver.

Schumacher's personal collection to be sold in MEGA-MONEY auction

Michael Schumacher's Formula 1 watch collection is going up for auction next month ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Wolff 'p*****' by Verstappen error as star makes Mercedes debut

A prominent figure in Formula 1 has a bold prediction on who Mercedes might choose to replace the departing Lewis Hamilton.

