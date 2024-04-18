Verstappen SLAMS key F1 Chinese Grand Prix decision

Max Verstappen has criticised a key decision ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend.

The race at the Shanghai International Circuit returns after a five-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

China usually provides memorable moments, including Red Bull’s first win with Sebastian Vettel in 2009 and Hamilton’s spectacular loss of the 2007 world title.

In 2024 it will host the inaugural sprint weekend on the calendar, and the first with the revised format.

Verstappen slams Chinese GP sprint race

The Sprint Shootout takes place on Friday to determine the grid for the sprint race.

Saturday starts with the sprint, and is followed by qualifying for the full race on Sunday, so teams can make set-up changes on the car for qualifying and the Grand Prix.

Drivers, including Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, have questioned the decision to host a sprint race at a circuit that holds so many unknowns.

With only one practice session teams will have limited running, a particular concern for drivers new to this track.

Carlos Sainz has revealed he does not ‘think it's a good choice’ and neither does Max Verstappen.

"I think it's not great, let's say it like that, to do that," Verstappen said after the Japanese Grand Prix according to Reuters.

"Because when you have been away from a track for quite a while, I think you never know what you're going to experience, right? So it would have been better to have a normal race weekend there.

"Purely from a driving perspective, performance perspective of the sport, I think it's not the smartest thing to do. But yeah, we'll see what we get there."

