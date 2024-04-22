'Inspector Hamilton' in genius move to learn Red Bull secrets

Lewis Hamilton had a secret mission on his mind when he congratulated Max Verstappen after the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race.

The Mercedes driver finished second behind the Dutchman, earning his first appearance on a podium in 2024. But rather than celebrate the top-three finish, Hamilton had different plans as the cars lined up on the grid at the end of the race.

After embracing sprint winner Verstappen, Hamilton quickly went over to the winning car to get a closer look at the Red Bull RB20 and inspect this year's leading car.

A handshake and a hug later, Hamilton patted Verstappen on the back and went on a one-man tour of the RB20 to see could he find out exactly what makes this year's model so good.

Footage of the incident was caught from the car mounted on Hamilton's Mercedes, leading one social media user to claim "he had to check what that rocket looks like."

Hamilton checked out Verstappen's Red Bull

The two champs had differing races

Hamilton's Mercedes struggles

Hamilton had endured a difficult start to the 2024 season, currently sitting in P9 in the overall standings with just 19 points from the first five race weekends.

Mercedes team-mate George Russell has not finished on the podium yet this year, but a sixth-placed finish at the Chinese Grand Prix saw him move up to P7 in the World Drivers' Championship.

Hamilton's frustration with the car was evident again during the main race in Shanghai, complaining about the tyres and the car itself as he put in an impressive drive to finish in the points after a hugely disappointing qualifying session.

The seven-time world champion started the day in 18th on the grid but was able to pick up two points with P9 at the end of the race.

