F1 star given CRUDE x-rated gift at Chinese GP

This weekend's Chinese Grand Prix has already seen the fans out in full force to greet the drivers - with one offering a particularly hilarious gift.

F1 finally returns to China this weekend after a five-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the iconic Shanghai International Circuit set to host the action, anticipation is high amongst fans and drivers alike.

As the teams and drivers arrived in China, a familiar sight also returned - throngs of passionate F1 supporters welcoming back their favourite drivers.

But amidst the sea of well-wishes and gifts, from banners to personalised trinkets, one particular gift stood out.

F1 returns to China for the first time since 2019

Lewis Hamilton won the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas gets a cheeky gift

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), it appears the ever-popular Finn Valtteri Bottas was presented with a drawing that referenced his, shall we say, infamous bum.

The F1 star enjoys a reputation as one of the most easy-going and humorous characters on the grid. This light heartedness often extends to his social media presence, and he's also developed a habit of posing for photos that feature a lot of himself.

One such picture, which featured Bottas lying naked in a stream in Aspen, Colorado, was part of a nude calendar which raised a hefty $150,000 for charity ahead of the 2023 Las Vegas GP.

BottAss we still didn't recover from that calendar 🗓️ thing lol .

Fans know you very well 😂😂😂#F1 #F1twt #ChineseGp pic.twitter.com/BZ3gxhJ4v9 — Haz 🤍 (@barcalover_100) April 16, 2024

Bottas currently sits 20th in the drivers' standings as F1 heads to China, and he is one of the drivers who have yet to score a point this season.

The Finn will see his contract with the Stake F1 team expire at the end of this season, and is expected to engage in contract negotiations for 2025 in the near future.

