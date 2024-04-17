F1 News Today: 'STUPID' FIA decision criticised as former F1 boss gives verdict on Horners' relationship

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has reflected on the criticism the team received when they handed Max Verstappen his debut in Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

Geri Horner relationship verdict given in BIZARRE Ecclestone comparison

Bernie Ecclestone has provided an update on the relationship between Red Bull boss Christian Horner and his wife Geri.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso takes CHEEKY dig at Hamilton after signing F1 contract

Fernando Alonso has taken a dig at long-time Formula 1 rival Lewis Hamilton, after signing his new contract.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton engineer names SURPRISE best race of F1 legend's life

Lewis Hamilton has driven to over 100 victories in his Formula 1 career since joining the sport in 2007.

➡️ READ MORE

Surprise F1 star launches new ICE CREAM range

An F1 star has started a new ice cream venture – and perhaps not the driver some fans would expect.

➡️ READ MORE

Related