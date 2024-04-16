Geri Horner relationship verdict given in BIZARRE Ecclestone comparison

Bernie Ecclestone has provided an update on the relationship between Red Bull boss Christian Horner and his wife Geri.

Horner was at the centre of controversy earlier this year, when a female colleague accused him of ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

After an internal investigation, the team boss was cleared of any wrongdoing and remains as team principal.

The female employee has since been suspended, but has registered a complaint with motorsport government body the FIA, according to the BBC.

Horner has been the centre of controversy

Horner and wife Geri at the Bahrain GP

Ecclestone provides insight into Horner marriage

Despite the allegations, Geri Horner has remained by Horner's side at the height of media scrutiny.

She was seen in the F1 paddock at the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grands Prix, where Red Bull achieved a 1-2 in both races.

Recently, an unlikely source has provided an update on the state of Horner’s marriage to the former Spice Girl.

Former F1 boss, Bernie Ecclestone claims everything is ‘fantastic’ between the couple, whilst making a borderline offensive comparison to the Second World War.

“It’s peace in our time. And Christian informs me everything’s fantastic with Geri,” he said according to the Daily Mail.

Former F1 boss Ecclestone

“Max [Verstappen] seems likely to stay, and it’s like all wars in so much as people get over things and move on.

“After the Second World War you weren’t allowed to mention Germany, and the Jews wouldn’t buy anything from there. It was understandable.

“But after not too long everyone forgets that and they are buying Mercedes. So I don’t see why anyone would want to push Christian out, certainly not as time acts as a great healer. He is doing a super job, and a few weeks can make a big difference.

“He has Geri’s support, and the whole team is doing well. There is no logical reason to upset that balance.”

