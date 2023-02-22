Stuart Hodge

Mick Schumacher would still be on the Formula 1 grid if his famous father Michael were healthy.

That's according to former F1 chairman Bernie Ecclestone. The younger Schumacher, 23, was dropped by Haas at the end of last year and accepted the role of reserve driver at Mercedes for 2023.

The German hopes early talks with other teams will lead to his return to the grid for 2024 but Ecclestone bemoans the absence of Mick's father, seven-time world champion Michael.

Now aged 54, Michael Schumacher retired from Formula 1 for the second and final time in 2012. Just over a year later, he suffered a serious ski accident with Mick, in the French Alps.

He has not been seen or heard from publicly since then, and the family has kept details about his exact condition a closely-guarded secret after he suffered severe brain damage during the accident.

According to Ecclestone, 92, Michael's absence from the day-to-day involvement in his son's Formula 1 career will have had a big impact.

"With Michael at his side as a consultant, Mick would be a regular driver in the cockpit of a good team," he told German publication Sport Bild.

"With all his experience, Michael could have helped his son tremendously and given lots of tips. He would have shown him the right way to go about things in terms of driving, but also politically."

Ecclestone: Haas was wrong team for Mick

Finally, after two mixed seasons with a small back-to-back team, young Schumacher also lost his place in Ferrari's driver development academy.

"He was on the wrong team," said Ecclestone. "Red Bull would have been better for him."

"They would have taken better care of him there and built him."

However, Mick is now under the wing of Toto Wolff at Brackley-based Mercedes, where Michael spent the last three seasons of his own F1 career.

"The weight of the name is heavy," said Ecclestone.

"Living up to that name is Mick's biggest problem. It's going to be hard for him to find a seat now – especially one he can win in. Sorry to say."

