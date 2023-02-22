Stuart Hodge

Wednesday 22 February 2023 12:38

Ferrari will have to explain to the FIA about the unique S-duct concept with the sidepods of the new SF-23 car, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website " target="_blank">Formu1a.uno reports that several F1 teams are said to have approached the motorsport association for clarification about Ferrari's design.

Ferrari recently unveiled its new SF-23 to the general public and the car had some striking new design changes.

The most notable was the air ducts in the sidepods, which use the well-known S-Duct concept – an innovative aerodynamic trick to reduce the impact of turbulent air. Ferrari has put its own twist on the concept to further optimise the airflow to the rear of the car.

Data from Ferrari's wind tunnel is reportedly encouraging, but several teams are enquiring as to whether the concept falls within the new sporting regulations. They have therefore "approached the FIA to clarify the legality of Ferrari's design", according to the report.

Ferrari's unique twist on S-Duct concept

The particular variation of the S-Duct concept used by Ferrari is very complex to replicate for other teams. It is not built in isolation from the rest of the car, but instead is directly connected with the design of the chassis and various other internal aspects of the car. Moreover, it is integrated with the whole of the car.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz share a laugh during pre-season

Several competing teams have approached the FIA for clarification on the concept – not only because they question the legality, but also because they can perhaps hope to gain more insight into how Ferrari has developed the part.

FIA queries a frequent occurrence

Ferrari isn't facing an immediate sweat despite several competitors reportedly having approached the FIA. It's quite a frequent occurrence for teams, particularly in pre-season, to turn to the governing body to seek clarification about certain matters or designs from other teams.

It helps teams discern whether the concept used by the competition can also be of interest to them and also provides somewhat of a headache for the team at the centre of the query.

Either way, we will see the S-Duct concept in all its glory during pre-season testing at least, which gets underway in Sakhir on Thursday.

