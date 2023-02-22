Stuart Hodge

Lewis Hamilton is no stranger to the long winters of F1 training outside the race calendar.

Admittedly, this winter has been shorter than most for Formula 1 drivers, with the new season now just over a week away and it's been more wintery for Hamilton too.

The seven-time world champion went on an epic expedition to Antartica as part of winter training camp, a stint which incorporated him going for his morning jog past a huddle of penguins, amongst other things but now it's back to the daily grind in the gym alongside all of his racing duties.

The 38-year-old shared a gym selfie on his Instagram story looking as ripped as ever, and the F1 legend captioned it with the word "Ready" to underline how he feels ahead of a 2023 season where Mercedes will be aiming to make up the ground it lost in the previous campaign.

Lewis Hamilton's Instagram story picture

The accompanying flexed muscle emoji was also apt, given the conditioning of the legendary racer who is entering his 17th consecutive season as a Formula 1 driver.

Hamilton reveals mindset ahead of 2023 season

Following Mercedes' car launch, Hamilton spoke somewhat enigmatically about how he sees his future in F1 and also shed some light on where his head is at heading into the new campaign.

"Right now, I'm just trying to live in the moment," Hamilton told Sky Sports. "I'm trying to just be happy. I'm trying to just enjoy my my job. I'm trying to elevate myself, spiritually, mentally and physically, to be the best driver and to really try and reach my full potential always.

"I love working with the team. This has been my life for such a long time. I feel currently fit enough and deserving of my position. So I'm going to continue to go... for a bit!

"Of course our goal is to win a world championship, but it's like the championship we're trying to win. I'm not thinking about an eighth. I'm thinking about a world championship like it's our first. So that's how I'm approaching it and I believe I've got the right team in order to do that. I'd be so proud if I could do that for this team again."

A big clue as to whether that is in fact a realistic possibility will be seen in Sakhir later this week, as the Mercedes W14 gets the chance to compete against the rest of the grid in pre-season testing.

