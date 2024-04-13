Hamilton makes 'lost my touch' claim after F1 flashback
Lewis Hamilton has taken a walk down memory lane by revisiting one of his favourite childhood Formula 1 relics.
The seven-time champion has come a long way from his bedroom in the early 2000s, where he used to play various EA Sports F1 titles.
With 103 race victories, 197 podiums and 104 pole positions (all F1 records), it's an incredible legacy that the Brit has formed – and the next chapter of his journey is set to begin in 2025 when he joins Ferrari.
He will form a formidable partnership with Charles Leclerc, as the two set about trying to end the Scuderia’s 16-year title drought.
How has Hamilton 'lost his touch'?
When he was a child, Hamilton used to dream of racing for McLaren, having signed up to their Young Driver Support Programme back in 1998.
Of course, he more than fulfilled his dream by driving for them between 2007 and 2012, including a historic championship victory in his sophomore season of 2008.
Now he has been reflecting on the times when he used to drive as Kimi Raikkonen’s McLaren on the older F1 titles of the PS1 in the early 2000s.
In a video posted on Mercedes’ X (formerly Twitter) account , Hamilton can be heard stating that ‘I’ve lost my touch on this game.’
