F1 News Today: Vettel reveals Mercedes CONTACT as Verstappen ally reveals winning secret

Sebastian Vettel has hinted at a possible return to the Formula 1 grid after discussions with Mercedes and other teams.

Verstappen ally reveals 'HUGE' secret to Red Bull success

Max Verstappen's former performance coach has spilt the beans on a secret behind Red Bull's success.

Wolff takes SWIPE at 'pathological egomaniac' after dramatic finale

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has shared scathing criticism for Michael Masi after his controversial decision making during the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes F1 star makes revelation about NEW driver

With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari next year, all eyes are on who will partner George Russell at Mercedes - but will the Silver Arrows maintain their driver equality policy?

F1 team reveal INCREDIBLE recovery after heavy crash

A Formula 1 team has bounced back in remarkable fashion ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix following a spectacular crash for one of their drivers.

