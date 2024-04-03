McLaren announce STUNNING changes for Japanese Grand Prix

McLaren have unveiled an exclusive special livery to be run during the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix.

Formula 1 heads to Suzuka this weekend for what promises to be a thrilling event, not just for the on-track action but also for the unique visual spectacle it will present.

McLaren - currently sitting comfortably in third place in the constructors' standings, will be taking to the Suzuka circuit with a special, one-off livery designed by Japanese artist MILTZ.

This comes after a successful 2023 Japanese GP for the team, where both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured podium finishes, placing second and third respectively.

This year, the team arrive in Japan with high hopes of maintaining their strong position in the championship, with both drivers currently sitting fifth and sixth in the drivers' standings, separated by a mere point.

McLaren special livery for the 2024 Japanese GP

The special livery is part of McLaren's ongoing Driven by Change campaign, now in its fourth season. This initiative celebrates emerging creative talent, providing them with a global platform to showcase their work to the world.

For this year's Japanese Grand Prix, MILTZ has drawn inspiration from Edomoji, a traditional Japanese calligraphy style. He has cleverly fused this with modern artistic elements to depict the raw speed of an F1 car as a powerful dragon racing through the clouds.

The artwork will adorn both McLaren MCL38's driven by Norris and Piastri throughout the race weekend.

"We are really excited to bring Driven by Change to Japan for the 2024 iteration of the campaign alongside our partner Vuse," said McLaren Racing's chief marketing officer, Louise McEwen.

"Now in its fourth year, we have seen the successes of the campaign in showcasing the incredible creativity of these talented and undiscovered artists for the world to see on our race cars."

MILTZ added: "When I first became a freelance artist, I never thought an opportunity like this was possible - this is the biggest international project I have ever done.

"As I continue to build my profile as an artist, I want my artwork to champion the rich traditions of Japanese writing culture, such as Edomoji, but with a modern twist.

"From my work with local businesses in Japan to the McLaren Formula 1 team, there are so many beautiful stories to tell through art."

