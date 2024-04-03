Ricciardo hits out at accusations as F1 chief claims ISSUES not fixed - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has insisted that he did not ‘pressure’ Red Bull into sacking another F1 driver.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 chief warns ISSUES may not be fixed by start of 2025

A Formula 1 team boss has said it will take ‘12 months’ to fix his team's weaknesses on track.

➡️ READ MORE

'Clever' Norris move that damaged Red Bull and Mercedes hopes revealed

Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham believes that McLaren star Lando Norris has been 'clever' in making a certain career choice.

➡️ READ MORE

RB chief reveals Lawson role in pressuring Ricciardo

Visa Cash App RB CEO Peter Bayer has outlined the role that Liam Lawson will have with the team, after his impressive outing last season.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton reveals future plans after ‘MIC DROP’ retirement

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his future plans for when he retires from Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

Related