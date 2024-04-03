close global

Ricciardo hits out at accusations as F1 chief claims ISSUES not fixed - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has insisted that he did not ‘pressure’ Red Bull into sacking another F1 driver.

F1 chief warns ISSUES may not be fixed by start of 2025

A Formula 1 team boss has said it will take ‘12 months’ to fix his team's weaknesses on track.

'Clever' Norris move that damaged Red Bull and Mercedes hopes revealed

Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham believes that McLaren star Lando Norris has been 'clever' in making a certain career choice.

RB chief reveals Lawson role in pressuring Ricciardo

Visa Cash App RB CEO Peter Bayer has outlined the role that Liam Lawson will have with the team, after his impressive outing last season.

Hamilton reveals future plans after ‘MIC DROP’ retirement

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his future plans for when he retires from Formula 1.

Red Bull F1 McLaren Daniel Ricciardo Lando Norris Liam Lawson
F1 News Today: RB star reveals he's NEVER been in love with F1 as Ricciardo 'mental issue' identified
F1 News Today: RB star reveals he's NEVER been in love with F1 as Ricciardo 'mental issue' identified

  • Yesterday 16:37
Horner family in UNITED celebration as huge new Mercedes exit confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
Horner family in UNITED celebration as huge new Mercedes exit confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • April 1, 2024 23:57

  • 1 hour ago
Leclerc tries new type of racing following F1 Mario Kart criticism

  • 2 hours ago
Jeremy Clarkson reveals biggest F1 fear after Sainz comeback victory

  • 3 hours ago
Marko opens up on KEY Red Bull relationship as Horner saga rumbles on

  • Yesterday 21:12
Suspended Red Bull employee 'upset and scared' over ongoing Horner investigation

  • Yesterday 20:27
Hamilton claims he was ‘obviously' ROBBED of eighth title

  • Yesterday 19:42
  • 2
