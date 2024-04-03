F1 champion outlines 'SHOCKING' prospect ahead of Japanese GP

Formula 1 pundit and former world champion Damon Hill has said it would be ‘really shocking’ for the sport if Ferrari were to challenge Red Bull in Japan.

As Max Verstappen won the opening two races of the 2024 season with relative ease in Red Bull one-two finishes, fans and pundits were left wondering whether anyone would be able to get close to the defending champions.

The race in Australia gave everyone a sigh of relief as Ferrari came out on top with Carlos Sainz winning on his return from appendicitis from team-mate Charles Leclerc.

However, they were aided by Verstappen’s retirement in the opening stages with a rear right brake failure, while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez came home fifth behind the McLarens.

Ferrari came out on top in Australia

Max Verstappen retired from the race with brake failure

Ferrari to challenge Red Bull for championship?

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, 1996 champion Hill said that he expects another Verstappen pole position, but that the race may not be plain sailing for him.

“I think this is going to be a big test for the competition against Red Bull at Suzuka,” he said.

“I think this is really going to test the aero efficiency, tyre wear efficiency in the car as well.

“But Ferrari is quick in a straight line, and it is a lot of straight line, a lot of high-speed stuff in Suzuka, and what I really hope is that Ferrari can take the race to Red Bull during the actual race itself.

“I think qualifying will still see Max on pole by probably a similar amount, two-tenths, maybe three-tenths or something like that.”

Ferrari were under the impression that they would have won in Australia even if Verstappen did not retire from the race, and Hill highlighted that Suzuka would be a big chance to prove that.

Ferrari are four points behind Red Bull

“But you have to say, the question is always going to be asked, did they win in Melbourne because Max broke down?” he added.

“We’ll never know the answer – so we need to get them to beat Max in a straight race.

“Once that happens, and I think they’re getting close – I think we’re getting close to that.

“And that may be wishful thinking on my part, not because I don’t want Max to win anything, I just want to see some racing, and I want to see a championship open up.

“But if they do, wow, that would be really shocking for the whole of Formula 1, because it means that something can be done about this Red Bull runaway.”

