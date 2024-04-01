F1 legend 'believes' incredible all-Spanish team could form in 2025

A former F1 team boss has teased the potential of an all-Spanish line up of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz.

After Ferrari announced they would be replacing the Spaniard with Lewis Hamilton next season, Sainz's destination for 2025 remains in question.

He impressed after achieving a victory at the Australian GP, only undergoing appendicitis surgery a couple of weeks earlier.

Sainz's spectacular start to 2024 has proven his worth across the paddock, and has been tipped for the Audi project in 2026 alongside the vacant Mercedes seat.

Eddie Jordan reveals Sainz’s 2025 plans

Interest from the Red Bull garage has also been rumoured, either to partner or replace Max Verstappen in 2025.

However, former F1 boss Eddie Jordan has thrown another team into the mix regarding a potential move for Sainz.

He believes the Spanish driver will accompany his childhood hero, Fernando Alonso, at Aston Martin for 2025.

However this would mean Alonso’s current teammate, Lance Stroll, would have to leave his father’s team to free up space for Sainz.

According to RacingNews365 Jordan said: “At the moment, please remember, he [Sainz] started off in Toro Rosso.

“If Red Bull were to lose somebody like Max [Verstappen] or want to replace [Sergio] Perez, you have to say that Carlos would be one of the key people. However, do not be surprised if you see an all-Spanish Aston Martin team next year.

“I am telling you I believe that if there is not a place in Red Bull for him, he will join Fernando in Aston Martin - that’s what I believe.

“I have no real hardcore evidence but it’s a gut feeling and very often my gut feel is a bit different to other people’. It does sound nice, it’s very romantic isn’t it?”

