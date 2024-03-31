close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull chief admits out of contract driver's form 'fascinating'

Red Bull chief admits out of contract driver's form 'fascinating'

Red Bull chief admits out of contract driver's form 'fascinating'

Red Bull chief admits out of contract driver's form 'fascinating'

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has been monitoring former junior driver and current Ferrari star Carlos Sainz’s form so far in 2024.

The Spaniard delivered a heroic performance at the Australian Grand Prix to win on his comeback from appendicitis surgery just two weeks prior.

READ MORE: Mercedes team boss claims F1 has a 'MASSIVE problem' after FIA investigation

It was the best time to deliver a result for a man who finds himself without a Formula 1 drive for 2025 after being replaced by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

There are vacant seats at teams elsewhere on the grid including the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes – who are in need of a dependable second driver.

He could also opt for a long-term project with the likes of Audi or Williams, but Sainz is likely in win now mode as he enters the prime of his career.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: American F1 star reveals the 'biggest change' he's made this season

Carlos Sainz won the Australian GP after surgery
Helmut Marko helps decide who to put in a Red Bull seat

Speaking to Laola1, Helmut Marko discussed the form of current driver Sergio Perez and the Scuderia’s Carlos Sainz.

“Of course, his form is fascinating,” he said.

“But you have to realise that Checo [Perez] delivered three good races this year. The fact that he fell back so much in Melbourne was due to the damaged underbody and tyre degradation.

Sergio Perez's form has improved recently

“His only weakness is in qualifying. If he can improve there, there’s no need to think about it. The atmosphere in the team is very good also as far as he is concerned.”

For now, it seems that Red Bull are very satisfied with Sergio Perez’s performances, with the Mexican having raised his levels this season.

If he can continue to back up Max Verstappen properly, he could drive himself into a fresh contract with the current fastest team on the grid.

READ MORE: Mercedes considering RADICAL move in bid to save 2024 season

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes Carlos Sainz Helmut Marko
Mercedes driver explains what he'd relish about having Verstappen as a teammate
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes driver explains what he'd relish about having Verstappen as a teammate

  • Today 05:00
F1 team boss feeling 'confident' after pressuring Red Bull into COSTLY errors
F1 News

F1 team boss feeling 'confident' after pressuring Red Bull into COSTLY errors

  • Today 03:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull chief admits out of contract driver's form 'fascinating'

  • 55 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Drive to Survive legend suggests SURPRISE team in Verstappen sweepstakes

  • 1 uur geleden
GPFans Feature

New driver shows up huge F1 problem for stars of tomorrow

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Mercedes reveal ICONIC comeback for next race

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

F1 announce exciting new racing partnership

  • Today 16:00
Latest F1 News

Andretti calls huge Hamilton move 'SAD'

  • Today 15:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x