Audi chief hits back at Marko over Sainz approach claim

Audi F1 boss Andreas Seidl admits the team have the financial power to attract the best driving talent to their lineup, but did not confirm that a lucrative offer had been made to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

In an interview with Auto Motor Sport, Seidl spoke about the team's lofty ambitions to reach the pinnacle of the sport, but stressed that they intend to do this responsibly, by spending their funds wisely.

Audi will join the grid in 2026, and are working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure they are in the best position to compete when that time comes.

Having already secured the services of Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg, Audi have been linked with a number of high-profile names, including Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who is soon to be replaced by Lewis Hamilton.

Last week, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko confirmed his team's interest in the Spaniard, but suggested that Audi had already offered a lucrative deal to the three-time Grand Prix winner.

Seidl responded: “Our approach is clearly not to motivate drivers or other employees to come to us with huge amounts of money.

“We basically have the financial resources of a top team, but we really think about how we can use every franc or euro sensibly and efficiently.

"We want to attract people who want to be part of this journey and accompany Audi’s entry into Formula 1.”

